Dwinell Country Ales in Goldendale will release new beers in 500-milliliter bottles along with several small batches of tasting room-only beers on draft this weekend to celebrate its two-year anniversary.
The brewery will also feature live music and host a rotating selection of food trucks.
It was named one of the “Top Three Small Breweries” in the country by beer writer Jeff Alworth for “Craft Beer & Brewing” magazine.
In the tasting room, sample the newest bottle releases: “Afterglow,” a barrel-aged, dry-hopped sour ale; “Bramble Berry,” a pale lager condi-tioned in wine barrels with wild yeast and refermented on blackberries; and “Fever Dream,” an amber ale conditioned in whiskey barrels with a blend of wild yeast strains. All three beers will be available on draft and in 500-milliliter bottles.
Dwinell will also have several special small-batch beers rotating on tap over the weekend, including: “Wild Shrub,” a wild ale refermented over foraged huckleberries; and “Bud Break” a farm-house ale spiced with rose hips and conditioned on local cherries.
On Friday, guests can dine at the brewery’s new resident food truck, The Dirty Cowgirl, which will feature its normal menu of slow-cooked BBQ along with its Friday night special, a prime rib dinner.
That evening, Columbia Gorge regular McDougall will perform live, original music on Dwinell’s outdoor patio. Then, on Saturday, the brewery will host Hop-Town Wood Fired Pizza, from Wapato, Wash., who will bring their mobile pizza oven to make freshly-prepared pizzas.
