Hood River — Only 750 tickets will be sold for the Scott USA Sub Active E-Bike that the Hood River County Education Foundation (HRCEF) is raffling off this month. Tickets are $10 each and three for $25.
“The bike is worth $2,199 and with the limited ticket sales, the odds aren’t bad,” says HRCEF Fundraising Chair Mike Schend.
“And it’s for an excellent cause — college scholarships for graduates of Hood River Valley High School. There are still more students who need financial help for college,” he added. HRCEF awarded $193,000 in 106 college scholarships this year. In addition to HRCEF scholarships funded by individuals, families, businesses, and organizations, the Ed Foundation fundraises directly for 10-12 additional scholarships.
“COVID-19 shut down all of our big-ticket fundraising events this year, but we want to be sure that our graduates still get supported as they head off to education after high school. The E-Bike Raffle is a way for everyone to kick in and support the Class of 2021 and get a chance to win a great prize,” said HRCEF President Jan Veldhuisen Virk.
The bike is on display at Rosauers, and tickets can be purchased at the courtesy desk. For a “no-touch” ticket purchase, go to hrcef.org/win-this-e-bike to buy tickets online and review machine details.
