Hood River Valley High School’s successful fall sports season will come to a close this weekend with the potential for a dual 5A State Championship by Eagle water polo teams.
The girls’ cross country team took second at the State meet in Eugene, behind fifth and sixth-place finishes by Josephine and Frances Dickinson, and the boys’ soccer team fell Friday in the quarterfinals to Ashland, 2-0.
The Eagle water polo teams handily won their qualifying matches last week in Newberg, to advance to the State meet in Corvallis Friday and Saturday. The girls beat North Eugene 16-1 and the boys downed Redmond, 18-0.
The boys and girls teams both play Ashland Friday, at noon and 2:30 p.m., respectively. Also in the brackets, for the boys, are West Albany and Parkrose and, for the girls, West Albany (which defeated HRVHS in the final in 2018) and Hillsboro. HRVHS girls won the title in 2016 and 2017.
