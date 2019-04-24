This year, a number of Earth Week events are planned by Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network and others.

Centerpiece will be Saturday’s annual “Procession of the Species” parade from Waterfront Park to downtown Hood River.

This year’s theme is “Lead with your Love for the Earth”.

People are encouraged to gather starting at 9:30 a.m. The parade is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. after brief remarks from local leaders and students from the Hood River Valley High School Earth Action Club, who will lead the parade.

The procession is scheduled to head through downtown and arrive at Oregon E-Bikes around 11 a.m., in time for an electric bike demo.

At noon, GO Local will present the annual Tod J. LeFevre Sustainability Awards to the community. Electric cars will be parked nearby and you will be able to “kick the tires” and talk to their owners.

For more information, visit www.CGCAN.org, www.GorgeOwned.org or email peter@gorgefriends.org .

Riverside Church will host a wine, sign and sew event on Friday, April 26. Create a sign or costume for the April 27 parade and Procession of the Species.

Cardboard, poster paints and a seamstress will be available. Relax, sip some wine and let your inner artist out from 4-7 p.m. at Riverside Church, Riverview Room, Fourth and State streets, Hood River; BYOB. Find more information, including how to make your own animal costume, at www.Procession.org.

Also for Earth Day: Running from April 3-24 is a 21-day engagement program focused on carbon reduction. The challenge explores solutions by Project Drawdown, the most comprehensive plan ever proposed to reverse global warming, said a press release. The Drawdown EcoChallenge is free and open to the public. Participants can join an existing team, such as Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network, or create a new one.

On the official Earth Day, Monday, April 22, Mosier resident Ellen Donoghue, Ph.D, held two free seminars called “Inner Peace, Outer Action” at the downstairs meeting room of the Hood River Library. She will teach the mindfulness practice called “Anchoring In Your Inner-Refuge” to support resilience and grit in how you cherish and protect the Earth.

Join the Community team at www.Drawdown.Ecochallenge.org.