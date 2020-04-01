As the coronavirus pandemic upends life in the United States and makes public rallies and community events impossible, Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network (CGCAN), which had planned a series of earth-centered events for April, is announcing it will shift to digital outreach instead.
Gorge Earth Month will include daily inspirations, podcasts, live streaming events, conversations on digital platforms and suggestions on ways to confront the climate crisis. There will be numerous opportunities to get involved at www.CGCAN.org and on Facebook and Instagram.
“The fights against the coronavirus and the climate crisis go hand-in-hand,” said Peter Cornelison with Friends of the Columbia Gorge. “As we work to flatten the curve of this pandemic, we must strive toward the longer-term goal of building a society that is better equipped to confront another global threat: the climate emergency.”
Rev. John Boonstra, an organizer with CGCAN, said, “This is a chance for humanity to come together and begin to collectively reimagine the society, economy, and political system we need to confront the challenges ahead of us. Gorge Earth Month is a great way to start this.”
This year will mark the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on April 22. CGCAN is hosting Gorge Earth Month in partnership with other groups and individuals to celebrate the Earth and the Columbia River Gorge. CGCAN is made up of Gorge residents who are concerned about the causes of climate change and committed to actions that will make a difference.
Regular meetings of the group take place on the third Monday of each month and for the time being will be conducted using Zoom live streaming conferencing. The next meeting will be on April 20 and details on the meeting and Gorge Earth Month can be found at www.CGCAN.org.
