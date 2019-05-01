Despite high winds and splashes of rain, Earth Week’s hallmark event, the Parade of Species, went off without a hitch Saturday morning. Community activists, the Hood River Valley High School Earth Action Club and 2018 Goldman Environmental Prize winner Nguy Khanh marched from Waterfront Park through downtown Hood River, shouting chants such as “We’re strong, we’re loud, we’ll make our planet proud,” “Stop denying our earth is dying,” and “Climate justice now.” The parade ended at Big Winds, where e-bike demos were available throughout the afternoon.
