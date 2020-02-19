The 2020 Reach for Excellence Gala provided an evening of entertainment and fundraising for supporters of the Hood River County Education Foundation (HRCEF). Events included a live auction conducted by auctioneer Dave Griffith from The Dalles, a paddle raise, and the third annual Build a Dollar Tower competition. Proceeds from the gala will fund Impact Teaching grants to Hood River County educators for supplies and equipment for learning that are outside the school budget, and will provide field trip grants to all district elementary schools.
The Dollar Tower competition was won for the third year in a row by the table sponsored by Indian Creek Eye Care with a tower that was 47 inches tall.
Musical entertainment was provided by the Hood River County student Mariachi Band, led by Juan-Antonio Martinez, and the Hood River Valley High Jazz Band, led by Dan Kenealy. Both musical groups receive funding support from HRCEF.
Sponsors for the gala included Insitu, Hood Tech Vision, Celilo Restaurant, Copper West Real Estate, Gorge Community Foundation, Edward Jones, Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, Indian Creek Family Eye Care, Columbia Bank, Jen Dillard Real Estate, and Slopeswell Cider.
HRCEF is a non-profit organization that supports the educators and students of Hood River County. Annually, HRCEF provides over $50,000 in Impact Teaching Grants, more than $120,000 in post-secondary scholarships to Hood River County students, and over $15,000 to pay activities participation fees for low-income middle schoolers.
Donations can be made at www.hrcef.org.
