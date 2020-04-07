The Hood River County Education Foundation has received an anonymous matching grant of $12,500 to help fund emergency COVID-19 related expenses anticipated by the Hood River County School District. With students and teachers now dependent on online instruction at least through the end of April, funds for books and supplies to send home to students, and improved WiFi capability, are greatly needed. Every dollar donated will be matched by this grant, meaning a full match will provide $25,000 to the District for these expenses. To make a donation, please visit www.hrcef.org or send a check made payable to "HRCEF" to: COVID-19 Emergency Fund, Hood River County Education Foundation, 1011 Eugene St., Hood River, OR 97031.
Education Foundation receives anonymous matching grant for COVID-19 school district expenses
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Headlines straight to your inbox!
News and Info from our Community Partners
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- More COVID-19 cases confirmed in Hood River, Wasco counties
- The Ranch remains open, under ‘new’ ownership
- Who's still open?
- Obituary: Mary Martha Carr
- HR Distillers launches hand sanitizer production
- Michele Jacobs succeeds McAllister at HR Supply helm
- From City of Hood River: COVID-19 lodging facility restrictions explained
- Publisher Chelsea Marr purchases Eagle’s Gorge publications
- SHERIFF LOG: March 11-22
- Farmers market opens Saturday: Safety protocols strictly enforced
Images
Videos
Commented
- Who's still open? (4)
- Stay-home order goes into effect; COVID-19 cases in Oregon now 161; first Hood River County case confirmed (1)
- The Ranch remains open, under ‘new’ ownership (1)
- Precautions increase as COVID-19 spreads (1)
- Chuck Thomsen: ‘I left Salem to protect you’ (1)
- Letters to the Editor, March 25 (1)
- From City of Hood River: COVID-19 lodging facility restrictions explained (1)
Latest News
- Education Foundation receives anonymous matching grant for COVID-19 school district expenses
- County closes forest to recreation
- COVID impacts: SAIF announces ‘worker safety fund’ for businesses
- The Ranch remains open, under ‘new’ ownership
- The Porch: Do You Know Your Spit?
- COVID RESPONSE:New program, Gorge Outreach, connects homeless to shelter
- HR Distillers launches hand sanitizer production
- Michele Jacobs succeeds McAllister at HR Supply helm
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 7
-
Apr 7
-
Apr 8
-
Apr 8
-
Apr 8
-
Apr 8
-
Apr 8
-
Apr 9
-
Apr 9
-
Apr 9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.