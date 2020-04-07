The Hood River County Education Foundation has received an anonymous matching grant of $12,500 to help fund emergency COVID-19 related expenses anticipated by the Hood River County School District. With students and teachers now dependent on online instruction at least through the end of April, funds for books and supplies to send home to students, and improved WiFi capability, are greatly needed.  Every dollar donated will be matched by this grant, meaning a full match will provide $25,000 to the District for these expenses.  To make a donation, please visit www.hrcef.org or send a check made payable to "HRCEF" to: COVID-19 Emergency Fund, Hood River County Education Foundation, 1011 Eugene St., Hood River, OR 97031.

