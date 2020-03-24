The Hood River County Education Foundation will administer eight separate scholarships in 2020 for Hood River County students who have graduated from Hood River Valley High School, will be in their sophomore, junior or senior years of college starting in the fall of 2020, and are currently enrolled in college. Applicants must be planning to complete a minimum of two semesters (or three trimesters) in college, community college, or a technical/trade program by June 30.
To apply, download instructions and forms at hrcef.org/college-scholarships. Email the application as an attachment from your email address and attach the Student Aid Report (page 1 only) from your 2019 FAFSA to ed.foundation@hoodriver.k12.or.us. Transcripts should be mailed to HRCEF, 1011 Eugene St., Hood River, OR 97031. Letters of recommendation must be signed by the person writing the recommendation and be sealed in college/university envelopes and sent to the mailing address above or emailed directly from the recommender’s college email address to the email address above.
The Foundation has extended the college scholarship application deadline to April 17 in light of the coronavirus-related closures, said a press release. Contact the Foundation at ed.foundation@hoodriver.k12.or.us for additional questions or concerns.
Available scholarships are as follows:
Ruth and Horace Daum Memorial Scholarship (up to six scholarships, $2,000 each): Students attending any two- or four-year college may apply. Available only for students studying nursing, music or any science-related field.
Jesse Elder Memorial Scholarship (one scholarship; $1,500): Students attending any two- or four-year college may apply. Must have achieved minimum 3.5 GPA in both senior year of high school and freshman year of college.
Martha and John Weber College Scholarship (one scholarship, $1,000): This scholarship is only available to students attending either Community College or Trade School. Must have achieved a minimum 2.5 GPA in college courses.
Janet C. Thompson Memorial Scholarship (one scholarship, $250): Applicant must be majoring in music, with preference for vocal performance majors. Minimum GPA of 3.0 for all college courses.
Cascade Locks Alumni Association Scholarship (one or more scholarships, $2,000 each): Applicant must have graduated from CLHS or HRVHS and lived in Cascade Locks while attending High School. Minimum GPA of 2.5 for all college courses.
Nathan Hazlett Memorial Scholarship (one scholarship, $1,000): Applicant must be intending to pursue a career as a pilot. Minimum GPA of 3.0 for all college courses.
Diana Carroll Education Scholarship (one scholarship, $1,500, amount updated): Applicant must be intending to pursue a degree in education for the purpose of entering the teaching profession.
Mary Clifford Memorial Scholarship (two scholarships, $2,500 each): Applicant can be attending community college, trade school or four-year college/university and must demonstrate significant financial need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.