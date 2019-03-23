Three winning posters have been selected in the annual Hood River County Reads contest, sponsored by Friends of the Library: Ben Garafalo in first, Lizbeth Arreola-Solorio in second and Ben Kaden in third. All three posters, as well as all other poster submissions, are currently being displayed at all three library branches during the Hood River County Reads program, which began March 3 and runs through April 14. Columbia Center for the Arts will also display the posters beginning in April. Garafalo’s first place poster will also be seen around the county. The posters are the work of Hood River Valley High School’s students in AP Studio Art: 2D Design, taught by instructor Matthew Gerlick. Copies of this year’s book, “Temperance Creek” by Pam Royes, are still available for pick up at all county library branches.

