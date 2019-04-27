On Wednesday, May 1 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the HRMS auditorium, parents of elementary and middle school students are invited to a free education night: How to Confidently Manage Screen Time.
Patricia Cooper will be on site for translation/interpretation, with headsets available for Spanish-speaking families.
Brent Emmons, HRMS principal, and Andrea Davis, a Hood River parent, will be sharing resources and ideas to help parents navigate the world of technology with their kids.
The discussion will include:
Teaching your children to use technology as a tool
How to create a family technology plan
How screen time may affect your child’s brain and mental health
How to determine if your child or teen is ready for a cell phone
Emmons has served the community and kids of Hood River County for 22 years as a high school teacher, vice principal, and for the past 11 years as Principal of Hood River Middle School. He has seen a transformation in technology in our society at the ground level as both a parent and educator. He remembers when pagers were the hot topic among teachers.Emmons and his wife, Shawnie, have four children; two are in college and graduates of Hood River Valley High School, one is in the 11th Grade at HRVHS, and their youngest is in eighth Grade at HRMS. Davis is the creator of the website betterscreentime.com, where she helps parents worry less and connect more with their kids by sharing positive screen time strategies, said a press release. Davis’ background is in secondary education. Her teaching experience ranges from preschool swimming lessons to seventh grade state history to college-level Spanish. However, the majority of her teaching moments have come from her daily work as a stay-at-home mom, said the press release. Davis and her husband, Tyler, live in Hood River and are the parents of five children. This fall, they will have children at HRVHS, HRMS, and May Street Elementary.
“The cultural, educational, and economic changes precipitated by technology are immense,” said Emmons. “The idea that are our kids need to be well versed in the many technological applications is obvious. The problem is that technology is moving faster than our cultural adaptation to these changes. The question is how do families and schools thread the needle of the growing evidence of the negative implications while preparing our kids for the future?
“Several years ago, I felt frustrated because I wasn’t sure how to handle technology with my kids,” said Davis. “I felt like most of the information available was fear-based. It didn’t really help me to know when or if I should give my child a cell phone or what kind of limits we should have as a family.
“As I researched and talked to parents, I started sharing my discoveries. This led my husband and I to create a website, Better Screen Time, where we share positive screen time strategies. We help parents worry less and connect more with their kids.”
