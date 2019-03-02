Footprint thoughts
Thank you, Eric Strid and the Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network. Great info in your letter. I have fretted over my frequent flights to see grandson in Denver and have looked up how much lower my footprint would be if I just took the train instead. I plan on trying this out ASAP! Might even see some sights, read a book!
Alison McDonald
Hood River
Editor’s note: Eric Strid’s letter, “Footprints in the air,” ran in our Feb. 27 edition.
Budget solution
Perhaps Hood River County’s budget woes could be solved by joining forces with the Port of Hood River. There is no actual port in Hood River, unless you count the airport, which is owned by the Port of Hood River. This redundant level of government (the port) could be combined with the county to help reduce expenses of both agencies, and also provide the needed revenue for the county. The Hood River/White Salmon bridge, the airport, and all of the port-owned real estate could be turned over to the county, which would help provide the revenue that the county needs to provide for the citizens of Hood River County.
Brian Carlstrom
Hood River
‘Equality’
It is all very simple. Equality is a condition of consciousness. Hierarchy must be created and maintained. History is the story of how our own oligarchs got to be so fabulous. It is our sacred and patriotic duty to cherish and protect them financially. It is better to kill or die rather than let other people’s oligarchs tell us what to do.
David Warnock
Hood River
‘Remember when?’
In the movie “City of Angels,” the angel Nicholas Cage explains to Meg Ryan that he is an actual angel and has fallen in love with her. She, of course, calls B.S. to the whole thing. He responds simply by stating, “Some things are true whether you believe them or not.”
Things do not become B.S. or fake news simply because we do not like or believe their content. Our culture has morphed into one which now demands we see everything as only black or white. Case in point, Michael Cohen went from being a brilliant, loyal attorney to a scumbag rat in a matter of days.
Mr. Nybroten asked in his Feb. 27 letter “Biased news” if resisting and obstructing President Trump is a viable agenda for the Democratic party. I feel this is an excellent question, and would like to answer it with a few of my own.
In 2010, former House Speaker John Boehner was asked about President Obama’s agenda. He stated, “We’re going to do everything — and I mean everything we can do — to kill it, stop it, slow it down, whatever we can.” Was that a worthy agenda of the Grand Old Party and U.S. citizens?
When Mitch McConnell stated, “The single most important thing we want to achieve is for President Obama to be a one-term president,” was that an agenda worthy of the Grand Old Party’s collection of intelligent, educated members? Senator McConnell has earned around $2 million since that time.
Steve Kaplan
Hood River
