For the fourth year in a row, Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District, in cooperation with Columbia Gorge Masters Swim Team, will offer five free swim lessons during the month of April to any interested adult 18 years of age and older. The Parks District and Columbia Gorge Masters applied for grant money from U.S. Masters Swimming “Swimming Saves Lives” Foundation and received $1,600 to fund an Adult Learn to Swim program.
Adult swimmers of all ability levels are welcome to participate — from the complete beginner with possible fear of the water, to the swimmer who wants to master the basic strokes and breathing, to the more advanced swimmer who would like to improve stroke technique, said a press release. The teaching will be tailored to the student’s comfort and ability level with a low teacher to student ratio.
Five class sessions will be offered and are free. Participants are encouraged to attend all five class sessions. There will be time at the end of each class for participants to practice their skills. Classes will be offered from 6:45-7:15 p.m. and are on the following dates:
- Monday, April 8
- Wednesday, April 10
- Monday, April 15
- Wednesday, April 17
- Monday, April 22
Pre-registration is required. Register for the program at www.hoodriverparksandrec.org, in person at the aquatic center, or by calling 541-386-1303.
Adult classes will continue to be offered at the Hood River Aquatic Center following the free lessons in April, and remaining grant funds will go towards providing adult swim lesson scholarships for future participants.
Columbia Gorge Masters will provide volunteer instructors under the direction of aquatic center staff. Columbia Gorge Masters practices Monday through Friday from 6-7:30 a.m., as well as on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 5:45-6:45 p.m. Information regarding its program can be found on www.hrvst.org.
