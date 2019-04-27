Shoppers can choose from a large selection of edible plants and perennials at the Rockford Grange Plant Sale Saturday, May 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Rockford Grange, 4262 Barrett Drive, Hood River.
This community event features hundreds of organically and sustainably grown plants, said a press release. Shoppers will find:
More than 300 plant varieties, including many heirlooms and hard-to-find plants
Easy plants for beginning gardeners such as lettuces, arugula, kale, Asian greens and strawberries
Favorite summer crops that love full sun such as tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, squash and melons
Chefs’ favorites such as sweet and spicy peppers, edible flowers and dozens of herbs
Fruits: Strawberries and black currents
A rainbow of colors, including red radicchio, purple onions, yellow carrots and rainbow chard
Pollinator plants to support the important work of insects and birds in our gardens and ecosystems
Free seeds
Come early for the best selection and stock up on veggie, herb, flower and fruit plants, and pollinator flowers. Plants are locally, organically and sustainably grown by Grow Organic for Rockford Grange.
Learn to garden
New to gardening or eager to learn more? No problem! Garden educators will be on hand to answer questions about plants.
