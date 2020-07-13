Oregon's face-covering and social gathering guidelines will change effective July 15, Gov. Kate Brown announced today. Indoor social get-togethers of more than 10 people will be prohibited (businesses and churches are exempt for now), and face coverings will be required outdoors in places when six-feet of distance can't be maintained.
The stricter guidance is a result of "the alarming rise in COVID-19 case counts across Oregon over the last several weeks," Gov. Brown said in a press release.
Brown stated that failure to comply with the new requirements would lead to more outbreaks of COVID-19 and more restrictive closures with greater impact on Oregon’s economies, communities, health care systems, and families.
“We need to do absolutely everything we can to reduce transmission in ways that do not require us to close down businesses again," said Brown. “The proof here will be in the numbers. Either people will adhere to this requirement and be a positive force for stopping COVID-19, or I will be forced to take more restrictive measures.”
“It all depends on you. Your choices determine our future."
