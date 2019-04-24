A multi-agency operation consisting of the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Marshal Service and the Oregon State Police recently conducted a registered sex offender compliance sweep in Hood River County, resulting in enforcement action against six registered sex offenders, said a press release from the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office. The sweep was conducted throughout the day on Thursday, the April 11, said the press release. “(This is) an operation that takes a little bit of work, so it was planned out well in advance,” said Deputy Joel Ives.
Law enforcement officers attempted compliance checks on 76 registered sex offenders to ensure compliance with registration requirements and, of the 89 sex offenders registered in Hood River County, eight were non-compliant, resulting in arrest, citation or warning on six offenders. The remaining two were verified as non-compliant but not located, likely due to moving out of state, said the press release.
No additional compliance sweeps are planned for the near future, Ives said, but those found non-compliant have steps that they need to take to get back in compliance. The names of the eight individuals found non-compliant have yet to be been publicly released.
HRCSO is grateful for the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service, who has implemented an aggressive enforcement strategy across the nation, including the coordination of multiagency enforcement operations, said the press release. “We are also grateful for the Oregon State Police Sex Offender Registration Section for their support,” said the press release. “These multi-agency operations are vital to the safety of Hood River County residents.”
For more information on sex offender registration in Oregon, visit
