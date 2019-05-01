Ballots will be mailed May 1 for the May 21 Special Districts Election in Hood River County.

Expect to receive yours by May 4. If it does not arrive by May 6, contact the County Elections office at 541-386-1442.

The community is invited to attend a Special Districts forum May 8 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Hood River Hotel, 102 Oak St., in the basement banquet room.

The forum will start at 6 p.m.

Meet Hood River Port Commission and Hood River Parks and Recreation Board candidates and hear information on the County Ballot Measures 14-65 and 14-66.

Hosting the event are Thrive Hood River, League of Women Voters and Livable Hood River. No-host bar will be available.

Another critical date for the May 21 election: The final date to register to vote is April 30, for new voters to Hood River County and anyone who has changed their residential, mailing address or changed their name.

The Elections Office is open weekdays until 5 p.m.; call 541-386-1442 for details.

Numerous races for school board, port commissions and other jurisdictions will be on the ballot, along with the revenue proposals from Hood River County:

14-65: Public Health and Safety Five-Year Local Option Tax, at a rate of 89 cents per $1,000 of assessed value; if passed, would be enacted in 2019 and be up for renewal in 2024.

14-66: 5 percent Prepared Food and Beverage Sales Tax; if passed, would be enacted Jan. 1, 2020.

Together, these two revenue sources are intended to solve the county’s ongoing budget crisis.

For more information on these measures, and the positions up for election, visit www.co.hood-river.or.us