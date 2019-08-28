Here’s a back-to-school reminder from Kim Kean, Chief Deputy Director of the Hood River County Clerk’s office.
This time of year, college students heading to school need to make sure their address is up to date for receiving their ballots in the mail.
Students should update their voter registration with their college mailing address. Kean said, “typically kids do not update their registrations and the ballot goes to their parents and it’s up to the parents to try to get the ballot to them. Since we mail out of state ballots earlier it gives the student a better chance of receiving their ballot on-time.”
Ballots cannot be forwarded, meaning that turn-around time can jeopardize the eligibility of a specific ballot.
Registered voters can always contact the Hood River County Elections Office at 541-386-1442 or update their registration online at https://sos.oregon.gov/voting/
Kean also noted that beginning October 2020, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or another acceptable form of ID to fly within the United States. REAL ID compliant cards are generally marked with a star located in the upper portion of the card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.