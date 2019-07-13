In collaboration with Electrify America, Walmart announced a new convenience for customers: Electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at Oregon Walmart stores. This allows families to charge their electric vehicles while they shop and is part of a broader plan to develop a coast-to-coast EV charging network, which would make Walmart one of the largest retail hosts of EV charging stations across the United States, said a Walmart press release.
The Hood River Walmart, located at 2700 Wasco St., is one of six Electrify America EV charging locations already up and running in Oregon.
Currently, more than 130 Walmart stores offer Electrify America EV charging options and additional stations are expected to be installed at Walmart stores across 46 states, said the press release.
Electrify America chargers at Walmart stores are available to the public for use 24 hours a day and feature 150 kilowatt (kW) and 350kW DC fast chargers — currently among the most powerful EV chargers available on the market, said the press release. Chargers at this power can charge capable vehicles at speeds of up to 20 miles of range per minute. The Electrify America charging stations at Walmart stores offer CCS connectors and CHAdeMO chargers, meaning almost every EV model on the road today can charge there, said the press release.
“Along with providing our customers with an enhanced shopping experience through added convenience, this initiative also allows us to contribute to the expansion and accessibility of our nation’s EV charging station infrastructure,” said Mark Vanderhelm, vice president of energy for Walmart Inc. “Many of our Walmart associates and customers are EV drivers so providing access to these stations is the right thing to do for our customers, our business and the environment.”
Walmart has a goal to be powered with 100 percent renewable energy, aiming to power 50 percent of its operations with renewable energy by 2025, said the press release. The collaboration with Electrify America reinforces Walmart’s broader mission to spark collective action — alongside key partners — to drive environmental sustainability and provide customers access to sustainable options, said the press release.
To use the Electrify America chargers, plug in and follow instructions on touchscreen to begin charging session by inserting credit or debit card. Pricing ranges from 25 cents to 99 cents, depending on the vehicle’s power level, with a $1 session fee. There is also an option to receive text message notifications for the status of the charging session, so drivers can shop while the vehicle charges; and a mobile app available to pay for charging sessions and locate nearby charging stations. Visit www.electrifyamerica.com for more information.
