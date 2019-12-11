Julia Oseguera and Madelynn Trujillo have been selected as the Hood River Elks Students of the Month for October 2019. Both award winners are seniors at Hood River Valley High School.
Oseguera is the daughter of Luz and Raúl Oseguera and has four siblings. She is a member of the National Honor Society and carries a 3.8 GPA. Her academic achievement has been recognized through an array of awards, including English Scholar of the Month, World Language Scholar of the Month, two-time AVID Student of the Month, Academic Excellence Award in Geometry, Academic Excellence Award for Sophomore English and member of the Honor Roll since her freshman year.
Her classmates in English and World Language classes recognized her abilities as well, and often asked her to review their essays and give advice. Oseguera was chosen by the HRVHS staff to be a Student Ambassador, serving as a welcoming guide and assistant to new students. She also holds the position of ASB Secretary, where she dedicates many hours helping to plan, organize, and conduct school events such as Prom, the annual blood drive and various Homecoming activities.
Oseguera has volunteered many hours in our community. She has worked at the Mid Valley School’s annual carnival since 2015; the Wy’east Middle School Fall Fest since 2016; and the Wy’east Middle School Open House, setting up tables and decorations for the event and serving refreshments to attendees. She also has volunteered at the FISH Food Bank since 2017, assisting clients to select food and restocking shelves.
At the Hood River Adopt A Dog shelter, she feeds and walks dogs and assists the vet techs with dog baths and vaccinations. In 2017, she volunteered her time with seniors at Parkhurst, participating in games like bingo and art projects and spent time with the residents, talking and having fun. Oseguera stays busy outside of school and community activities working for Packer Orchards as a cashier and bakery lead.
Oseguera plans to go to Oregon State University, majoring in psychology and minoring in Spanish, with hopes of pursuing a career in social work.
Trujillo is the daughter of Debra and Fred Trujillo and has one sibling, Kendra. Trujillo holds a 3.7 GPA and has taken advanced classes, including Honors English, Honors Pre-Calculus, AP Chemistry, AP U.S. History, Honors Medical Biology, and AP Statistics. As a member of the National Honor Society, she has volunteered to bag toys for kids at Christmas, collect food for the FISH Food Bank, and assisted as an escort at National Honor Society induction and Evening of Excellence.
She was also a LINK Crew Leader, helping incoming freshman feel more comfortable and confident, enabling them to adjust to the high school. She played volleyball and softball her freshman and sophomore years and in 2018 volunteered to coach basketball to 9-11 year olds and served as a side coach for a community softball team. Of all her volunteer work, Trujillo states that purchasing and bagging Christmas toys for kids was the most meaningful experience because it made her realize how lucky she is to have grown up as she has.
Trujillo has been active in the HRVHS theater. She was in the play “Sense and Sensibility” and the musicals “The Addams Family” and the more recent “Newsies.” Her theater skills were put to use when she volunteered as a tech assistant for junior college night. She has also set up lights for plays and volunteered as a makeup artist to actors and set up art walls for the Wy’east Middle School musical.
When not busy with school, sports or theater, Trujillo has worked at Packer Orchards farm and bakery and as a hostess at Riverside Inn. Trujillo plans to attend Portland State University.
