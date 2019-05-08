

Yulisa Cerritos and Esmeralda Bibian have been chosen as the Elks Students of the Month for April 2019. Both are seniors at Hood River Valley High School.



Cerritos is the daughter of Jose Luis and Maria Cerritos. She has a sister, Maria Alejandra, who is a student at HRVHS, and a sister, Miranda, who is a student at Mid Valley Elementary. Cerritos maintains a 3.4 cumulative GPA while dedicating many hours of service to various school clubs and community volunteer work. She has taken advanced classes including Honors English, AP U.S. History, AP Environmental Science, Advanced Drawing and Painting, AP Studio Art, AP U.S. Government and Politics, and Honors Medical Biology.

At HRVHS, she is a student ambassador, helping orient new students to the high school and helping with school activities such as Open House night. In 2016-17, she was part of the FFA Floriculture team that won a floral competition. She is a member of the National Honor Art Society that meets twice a month to learn more about art and meet with local artists to learn about art careers. She is a member of Leos club, MeChA club and a member of Juntos, a club that provides information and support to guide students through the college preparation and application process. She is also a member of HOSA (Health Occupation Students of America, a club that promotes career opportunities in the healthcare industry). As a HOSA member, she helped fundraise money for club members to attend the MedQuest event. For HRVHS Pride Day, Cerritos helped teachers at Wy’east Middle School. She pitched in to help a local family move to their new home by packing their house items and cleaning; she helped the Next Door with their winter clothes drive; through AVID (an HRVHS college readiness program) she volunteered at the student store and served food to teachers during conferences; she used her bilingual English-Spanish skills to translate for Wy’east teachers and parents during conferences; and with her AP U.S. History class, she helped with the rebuilding of the Children’s Park by digging holes and filling with them with cement and gravel.

For Cerritos, her most meaningful volunteer experience was participating in the Secret Santa Christmas project, where she wrapped gifts for needy families. Through this experience, she says she learned to be more empathetic and open minded toward others.

Outside of school and volunteer activities, Cerritos has worked the last three summers for Moore orchards, weeding, picking blueberries and pears, and helping out at the tree nursery.

Cerritos’ first choice for college is Oregon State University with a major in business administration.

Bibian is the daughter of Ismael Bibian and Martha Rodriguez. She has an older sister, Elizabeth, and a brother, Eduardo, who is a student at HRVHS.

Biban carries a cumulative GPA of 3.40 and is on the Honor Roll. She was chosen as AVID Student of the Month twice and was awarded HRVHS Mathematics Scholar of the Month. Her advanced course list includes Writing 121/122, Writing 253/254, AP U.S. Government and Politics, AP U.S. History and Advanced Health.

Bibian’s resume is replete with extracurricular activities and volunteer work. She is involved with HRVHS Student Leadership, serving as ASB historian. She is a LINK Leader, welcoming freshmen students and helping them adjust to high school life; she is also a Student Ambassador, welcoming all new students to the high school, giving them tours of the high school and assisting in freshman orientation.

She serves on the HRVHS Leadership Equity Team, working to find ways to improve the school and reach students in need. She is vice-president of the HOSA Club and volunteers at fundraisers and helps prepare the club for the state conference.

She is also a member of the Latinx leadership Movement, a program that helps enhance the civic leadership skills of Latinx in Oregon. She is vice president of the Leos club and has fundraised through bottle and can collections, worked for the Soles for Souls project, the Buddy Bowl event, and the Hit and Run Santa Christmas gift distribution. She has worked at the annual HRVHS Community Work/Campus Pride Day, volunteered as an English tutor for freshmen, translated for teachers and parents at HRVHS conferences as well as served dinner to teachers and helped with set up and clean up. She worked with her class at the Children’s Park reconstruction project, digging holes and filling them with cement and gravel. She also volunteers regularly at St. Mary’s Church, helping out with retreats and fundraising events.

Outside of school and volunteer activities, Bibian has worked for Packer Orchards and presently works at Pearl’s Place as a cashier at the fruit stand.

After graduation, Bibian’s first choice for college is the University of Oregon.

She plans to major in English Literature and minor in Spanish.