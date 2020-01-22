Alighery Marizza Jiménez Lozano and Montserrat Pedroza have been selected as the Hood River Elks Students of the Month for December 2019. Both award winners are seniors at Hood River Valley High School.
Jiménez is the daughter of Jorge Barrancos and Alma Lozano. She is the oldest of three siblings. She carries a 3.3 GPA. She has taken advanced courses such as Honors English, Honors Physical Science, AP Human Geography, Honors Pre-Calculus, AP U.S. History, AP Calculus, AP U.S. Government and Politics, and Spanish for Spanish Speakers 3. She was awarded AVID Student of the Month in November 2017 and has been a volunteer AVID tutor and high school peer tutor. She has been a HRVHS LINK leader for incoming freshmen since 2017 and was chosen by the faculty to be a Student Ambassador to new students at the high school.
Jiménez has volunteered on Community Work Day since 2017. She is active in the HRVHS Juntos Club, which works to prepare students for college and community service. She is also a member of the Health Media Club, working to promote healthy teens through advertisements against underage drinking and substance use. She has been a member of the Hood River County Prevention Department since 2018, where she works with new club members and is part of the student council. Her bilingual ability comes in handy when she volunteers to babysit at Hispanic Parents meetings.
Jiménez has played doubles on the JV and varsity tennis teams since 2018. She played JV basketball until 2017 and since then has volunteered with youth basketball teams, an activity that has been especially meaningful to her. She served as an assistant basketball coach for Hood River Community Ed basketball program, helping at practices and games. She says it was “incredible” to work with these aspiring athletes.
Outside of school and volunteer work, Jiménez works for Verónica’s Salsa. She hopes to major in biochemistry and molecular biology at Linfield or Portland State.
Pedroza is the daughter of Jesús Pedroza and Hilda González. She has two siblings. She holds a 3.6 GPA and has taken advanced courses such as Honors English, AP U.S. History, Writing 115, Writing 121 and Advanced Algebra/Trigonometry.
At HRVHS, Pedroza is a member of the Health Media Club, working to create awareness and prevention of underage drinking and substance use. She also is a MEChA Club member, encouraging Latino involvement in school and community activities. She was a track team member in 2019.
Pedroza’s volunteer work is extensive. She babysat for parents who attended a Juntos Club meeting at Wy’east Middle School; she helped set up and directed attendees at the Wy’east Middle School Fall Festival; she assisted at STEM night at Mid Valley Elementary School, setting up and demonstrating and explaining a specific activity to kids and their parents. She volunteered at the Mid Valley Elementary School’s Día de los Niños event, helping to set up, doing face painting and cleaning up afterwards.
She also volunteered to set up and greet families at ExCEL night at Mid Valley School. When the HRVHS Health Media Club hosted a Baile Latino, Pedroza recruited volunteers, helped plan the dance, decorated, took tickets and money, and served refreshments. As a junior, she helped run the concession stand at high school football and soccer games. At HRVHS’s College Night, Pedroza helped set up, welcomed the college presenters, and handed out information to attendees.
Pedroza’s most meaningful volunteer experience was serving as a student leader for two groups of sixth graders at Outdoor School. She led her cabin group through chores and excursions while her field group looked to her as the leader of science activities. The experience was meaningful to Pedroza because she went out of her comfort zone to a place and people she was not familiar with.
She said, “I left knowing different people, with fun moments, and with leadership skills that I didn’t know I had.”
Outside of school and volunteer work, Pedroza has worked for three years picking cherries and since the summer of 2018 has worked at McDonald’s as a cashier and Youth Outreach Assistant, taking Odell area kids to the Hood River County Library and supervising them. Pedroza is undecided in her college choice but is considering a major in business.
