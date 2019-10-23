The 2019 fire season officially ended for the Central Oregon District in late September, but local emergency management is already working to prepare for the 2020 fire season — especially after recent Public Safety Power Outages in northern California highlighted just what problems Hood River County could have faced this summer.
On Wednesday, Oct. 9, Pacific Gas & Electric intentionally cut off power in 34 counties in northern California — 738,000 individual power meters, affecting an estimated 2 million — as part of a new public safety measure intended to reduce the risk of utility-caused wildfires.
Throughout the blackout area, classes were canceled, businesses were closed and people flocked to the few places that had working backup power.
PG&E kept the power off until the following afternoon, and all affected customers had their power restored by Saturday afternoon. The following Monday, the California State Senate announced that a panel will be investigating PG&E’s mismanagement of the outage.
“Our website crashed several times. Our maps are inconsistent, perhaps incorrect. Our call center was overloaded,” said PG&E President Bill Johnson in an interview with KCBS Radio on Oct. 10. “To put it simply, we were not adequately prepared to support the operational event.”
Despite the issues caused by the PG&E’s mismanagement of the PSPS in northern California earlier this month, Johnson supported the company’s decision to shut off the power. “We faced a choice between a hardship for everyone or safety, and we chose safety,” Johnson told KCBS. PG&E later confirmed that there were at least 50 instances of weather-related damages to its system in PSPS-impacted areas.
Pacific Power’s parent company, PacifiCorp — the main electrical provider in Hood River County — included the safety measure in its Wildfire Mitigation Plan for the 2019 fire season (available at www.pacificpower.net/wildfiresafety), despite concerns from local emergency management.
“Our coalition has repeatedly asked Pacific Power to delay implementing PSPS in our county until a lot more response planning could occur, and a lot more information was available about how PSPS was working in California,” said Barb Ayers, emergency manager for Hood River County.
Officials in Hood River and Wasco counties first heard about the PSPS from PacifiCorp on May 30, and the plan went into full effect in Hood River County on June 25; since then, Hood River Emergency Management has held weekly meetings with a coalition of nearly 30 Hood River and Wasco county agencies that have a role in emergencies, including sheriff’s departments, school districts, public health departments, local government officials and fire districts in both counties, to talk about issues and concerns about the PSPS and plan for emergency response impacts.
The coalition held four tabletop drills — one in July, two in August, and one in late September — to better understand potential response implications of a PSPS. Of these, Pacific Power representatives attended two, and requests to see a written PSPS plan for Hood River and Wasco counties have yet to be fulfilled.
To prepare for the event of a PSPS, the county has developed a cohesive list of over 160 public services considered “top priority” in an emergency — including 911, Citizen Alert notifications, emergency shelters, traffic lights, and more — with information on any backup power at any of these sites, which, Ayers said, “in a community our size, is increasingly limited.”
As such, backup power has been one of the primary focuses of PSPS preparation, with both Hood River County and the Hood River Energy Council looking to acquire grant funding for microgrid, solar and battery generator studies and installations at critical facilities county-wide.
“The nexus between energy resiliency planning and emergency management started when the Energy Plan was being developed and we are so pleased to continue to partner, given this new, unforeseen planning scenario,” said Ayers.
Emergency Management is also working to grant-fund a partnership with Columbia Gorge Community College (CGCC) to create an emergency shelter and backup emergency response site at the school’s Hood River campus.
“We are so thankful for the leadership of CGCC in agreeing to be a vital community partner in power outages and emergencies,” said Ayers. “Had a PSPS gone into effect this summer here, Pacific Power would have opened a Customer Service Center, a cooling center with phone charging stations, at the CGCC Hood River parking lot.”
Pacific Power did have two local outages this summer — a four-hour outage in parts of Hood River and a 12-hour outage affecting approximately 700 sites in Mosier — but neither was related to a PSPS.
However, Hood River did come very close to the PSPS weather triggers right at the end of summer, just before the weather changed this fall. “Thus, we can realistically anticipate PSPS outages in Hood River, Mosier and Rowena Dell next summer and in future years, given that this was a very mild summer,” Ayers said.
Future planning will involve creating plans to help vulnerable populations during a significant outage, and extensive public outreach to help residents prepare for the lengthy outages that, Ayers said, will likely be part of Hood River’s future.
“Bottom line is, PSPS outages are here in Hood River,” Ayers said. “The issue is growing and carries significant impacts to our small and rural communities that are ill equipped with staff and resources to manage such a highly complex risk. We must prepare intensively, over the new few years.”
