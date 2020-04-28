There is a scam circulating in the area that is charging workers who have lost their jobs for filing an unemployment claim and requesting that they pay an additional fee to file, according to Stephanie Krell, PIO Unified Command for Wasco, Sherman and Gilliam counties.
The Oregon Employment Department (OED) does not charge a fee for customers to file their claim for benefits, or to receive assistance from a representative to file a claim.
As part of current efforts, the OED’s temporary rules add flexibility to eligibility requirements, by helping those who are temporarily laid off to stay connected to their employers and accommodating “Stay Home, Save Lives” orders as they relate to availability for work.
Any additional policy changes will be shared on the Employment Department’s website.
Visit govstatus.egov.com/ui-benefits/benefits to explore your unemployment benefit eligibility and access OED’s website to file a claim. The Employment Department’s Online Claim System is the fastest way to file your claim or access any other claim services. There are several places you can go for help with your unemployment benefits or if you are seeking new employment:
• If you have questions or need to file your claim over the phone you can call 1-877-345-3484.
• The local WorkSource office is not accepting in-person appointments, but they continue to offer job seeker services by phone, email, and Skype.
Please contact the local office at 541-296-5435.
