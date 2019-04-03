A place known for its comfy smorgasbord was more recently the scene of “confrontational simulation.”
The former Charburger Restaurant on Westcliff Drive has been abandoned since October 2018, when it closed and its furnishings and equipment were sold at auction. As early as this summer, it will be demolished by its new owner, Susan Sorensen, who will build a new Columbia Gorge Dance Academy on the site.
Last month, Hood River Police used the building for training, with local residents volunteering as perpetrators and victims in a variety of staged incidents to train officers in how to safely respond to dangerous or volatile incidents including domestic violence, individuals with mental health issues, or suspects in burglary and illegal access situations.
“We put our folks through a variety of scenarios, and the building is large enough that it really served well for the training,” Police Chief Neal Holste said.
Scenarios ranged from “yell-and-scream” to the presence of weapons. The police department has a training arsenal of paint guns and protective gear that were put in the hands of officers and some volunteers acting as armed subjects.
Officers Isaac Miller and Kyle Zuercher organized the training, with officers of Columbia River Intertribal Fisheries Enforcement also taking the training. (Their headquarters is located a quarter-mile west on Westcliff Drive.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.