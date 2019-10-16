Recent surveys conducted by the Oregon Health Authority shows that while cigarette usage amongst 11th graders is minimal, e-cigarette use is relatively high, jumping from 11.4 percent of survey respondents in 2017 to 26.6 percent in 2018.
One part of the problem, said Ross McLeod, a prevention specialist with the Hood River County Prevention Department, is the lack of enforcement of tobacco and vaping products to minors. While OHA officials and law enforcement agencies conduct random, unannounced inspections of retailers known to sell tobacco products and inhalants to ensure businesses aren’t selling these products to youth below the age limit, there are few enforcement measures in place.
Oregon is one of nine states that doesn’t require a license to sell tobacco products, and limited funding at the state level affects the number of inspections that can be done in a year.
According to OHA data, 10 total inspections were made in Hood River County during the 2017-2018 year, with two sales to minors documented, while just five inspections were conducted in the 2018-2019, with no sales to minors documented.
On top of that, Oregon’s Tobacco 21 measure, which raised the minimum age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21, went into effect January 2018, but some retailers didn’t adjust to the law and continued selling to 18-20-year-olds.
While policy changes, such as licensing, would help, McLeod said, “that’s just one small solution of many different options.” The solution that the prevention department primarily focuses on is community education.
The department currently releases information about the dangers of tobacco, nicotine, alcohol and other drugs on its website, www.hoodriverprevents.com, and on its Facebook page, but McLeod said they are looking into more ways to get information to the public.
“(It is) challenging in that we have to find different avenues to get that information across,” McLeod said.
“There’s definitely a need in the community,” Doerr said. “People are very thankful that there is a place where they can talk to someone and get help.”
Doerr, who works in both Hood River and Wasco counties, takes referrals from all of the major local healthcare providers for individual assessments and follow-ups; her support group is open to all.
