The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking qualified applicants to fill two soon to be vacant positions on the Fish Restoration and Enhancement (R&E) Program Board.
Interested individuals must apply by March 31.
One position represents sport fishing interests and the other represents salmon troll fishing interests on the R&E Board.
The ideal Sport Fishing Representative will be a resident of Oregon that is able to effectively represent the sport anglers of Oregon, said a press release.
Desirable attributes include: Involvement with local fishing groups or fish management, previous experience with boards or commissions and knowledge of, or involvement with, the diverse sport fisheries across Oregon.
The ideal Troll Fishing Representative will be a resident of Oregon that is able to effectively represent individuals involved in Oregon’s troll fisheries, said a press release.
Desirable attributes include: Involvement with local fishing groups or fish management, previous experience with boards or commissions and knowledge of, or involvement with, the salmon troll fisheries in Oregon.
Individuals who may not be directly involved in harvest but are somehow associated with the salmon troll fishery in Oregon may also apply.
About the Fish Restoration and Enhancement Program Board
The Fish Restoration and Enhancement Program was created by the Oregon Legislature in 1989 to help fund fish restoration and enhancement projects throughout the state. The program is funded by a surcharge on sport and commercial fishing licenses and commercial poundage fees and is overseen by a seven-member citizen board made up of three sport fishing representatives, three representatives from the troll, gillnet and seafood processing industries and one public-at-large representative. The board reviews grant proposals from various organizations and agencies and recommends projects for funding.
Board members, who are appointed to four-year terms by the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission, meet three or four times each year in various communities throughout the state to review project funding applications, hear public testimony, act as liaisons between the program and the public and to conduct other program business.
Board members are volunteers; however, board-related business expenses are reimbursed.
For more information or to obtain an application, go to the R&E website www.dfw.state.or.us/fish/RE/board.asp or contact Debbi Farrell at 503-947-6211 or Debbi.L.Farrell@state.or.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.