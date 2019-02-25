Just when the roads were finally clear and the piles of snow on the side of the road were starting to melt, Hood River got another big dump of snow Sunday night, and snow continued accumulating through Monday afternoon.
Heavy, wet snow caused downed trees and hazardous travel conditions throughout the Gorge on Monday. Snow fell heavily until about 1 p.m., when conditions let up slightly; but in that time, up to eight inches of snow accumulated in the Upper Hood River Valley, with up to six inches in the Hood River/Cascade Locks area.
A winter weather advisory was issued until 7 p.m. Monday evening, with icy conditions predicted to persist overnight as temperatures drop well below freezing.
Temperatures are predicted to stay below freezing through the rest of this week, with a 30-50 percent chance of snow through Thursday night, and warm up to just above freezing next week.
The News will post up-to-date information on Facebook and the News’ website.
City calls for caution and help as public works crews tend the streets
As another major snow system hits the Columbia Gorge, the City of Hood River issues alerts for safety and automobile requirements for the public.
FOR PUBLIC SAFETY
- Stay out of roadways — Plows have limited visibility, maneuverability, and braking ability.
- Do not use the roads for recreation (sledding, skiing, etc.).
- Immediately move all fender-benders off of road.
- Whenever possible, keep vehicles out of the street.
FOLLOW ALL SNOW RULES
- Snow tires or chains are required for motor vehicle travel in the city.
Parking is prohibited:
- On north and east sides of roadways to allow for snow removal.
- Anywhere on primary streets in the Downtown and Heights district between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m.
SNOW PLOW ROUTES
Hood River Public Works Department prioritizes plowing of roadways in the city limits.
For a plowing priority map and further details, use the link to the City Snow Plow Map at bit.ly/2IvT9xS.
For further information, contact City of Hood River Public Works Department at 541-386-2383.
In case of emergency, the after-hours Public Works phone number is 541-806-2555.
