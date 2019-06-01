A5 young voices jorge heredia, equality.JPG

Print and words by Jorge Heredia of Hood River Valley High School.

 Kirby Neumann-Rea

“In the U.S. today, it is more likely for police to pull over and frisk Latinos or blacks than whites. Racism has been an issue in our country for hundreds of years. Although we have come a long way, we still have a lot of room for improvement. I believe people shouldn’t be judged by their ethnicity, race or color, but by their personality. I chose this topic because I believe it is one of the most important issues we have yet to solve in our country. In my artwork, I carved out a face with negative and positive space that prints out to be black and white. My artwork also is labeled “Equality for Everyone.” My artwork is supposed to represent how no matter what color you are, you should be treated with the same respect as anyone.”

