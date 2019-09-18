Hood River Valley High School senior Eva Jones has been accepted to attend the first ever United Nations Youth Climate Summit in New York City on Sept. 21
“The historic event will be a platform for young leaders who are driving climate action to showcase their solutions at the United Nations and to meaningfully engage with decision-makers on the defining issue of our time,” said a press release. It will be the largest gathering of young climate leaders at the UN in history, according to Jones, who has been an advocate for action on the climate crisis her entire high school career.
“I’m absolutely honored to be selected as a voice for the UN Youth Climate Summit. Bold action is the only way to make a difference for our future generations, and we must hold our leaders accountable,” said Jones.
More than 7,000 young people between the ages of 18-29 applied or were nominated to attend the Youth Climate Summit.
Jones was one of 500 young people from around the world selected to attend the summit after demonstrating their commitment to addressing the climate crisis and displaying leadership in advancing solutions. She was one of 100 “Green Ticket” recipients, meaning the UNF is sponsoring her trip to this event.
The Youth Climate Summit will feature a full-day of programming that brings together young activists, innovators, entrepreneurs and change-makers who are committed to combating climate change at the pace and scale needed to meet the challenge. It will be action oriented, intergenerational, and inclusive, with equal representation of young leaders from all walks of life.
“Youth are showing us the way on climate action,” said Special Envoy for the 2019 Climate Action Summit Luis Alfonso de Alba. “I am eager for young climate leaders from all over the world to take their rightful place on the global stage and participate in this historic moment.”
Jones is the president of HRVHS Girl Up and HRV It’s On Us, 2018-19 Girl Up Teen Adviser, as well as, a UNF Protector of Progress. She is also an active member of the Hood River Leos, HRV Earth Action Club and HRV GSA. Along with marching at the annual Climate Justice March, HRV Earth Action can be spotted picking up trash, finding composting and idling solutions for HRVHS, protesting at local county halls for fossil fuel divestment, and most recently they participated in the Mock Trial of Juliana vs. the U.S. Government last spring at the county courthouse. Growing up in the Columbia Gorge within a diverse community and environment has inspired her to be a passionate advocate for the earth and the organisms on it, she said.
“We have the power to stop the disastrous effects of the changing climate emergency, and the main way is to use our dollars to demand sustainable consumption and divestment from dirty energy,” Jones said. “I am proud to represent my lovely home town and the environmental stewardship it has taught me.”
