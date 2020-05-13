On Tuesday, May 12 at approximately 7:28 p.m., The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a serious injury motor vehicle collision at milepost 5 on the USFS 65 road, 15 miles north of Carson.
The caller reported a vehicle swerved off the paved roadway and was 50 yards down an embankment. Skamania County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with Skamania County EMS and Skamania County Fire District 2 personnel, responded. The driver, Braden Allen Scott Hegewald, 21, of Home Valley, Wash., died at the scene.
The investigation is on-going; however, the initial information obtained at the scene was Hegewald, the lone occupant in a 1995 GMC Sierra truck, was southbound on the USFS 65 Road near milepost 5, encountered a northbound vehicle on a sharp corner. It appears Hegewald was unable to negotiate the corner, left the roadway, and was ejected from his vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.