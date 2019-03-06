Bolstering services in the Odell area is the main goal of the annual Feast of Words event, aka “Party in the Library,” starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 9 and hosted by Hood River Library Foundation.

The local band Mama Rae will play and a live auction will feature prizes that emphasize experiences.

“We’re focusing on things to do instead of things to buy,” said Jen Bayer, foundation president.

Entry is $25 per person to the event, which finds food and drink in the reading room, lobby and atrium of the downtown library, and a silent and live auction. Kids under 14 get in free. Staff will lead kids in craft activities in the children’s section during the event.

All proceeds will go to developing programs for Odell-area residents.

“A lot of people don’t realize we don’t have a physical branch in Odell, as we do in Parkdale and Cascade Locks, but it is a sizeable community and a growing one,” Bayer said.

Current programs serving Odell include weekly bus service from Odell to the downtown Hood River Library, and the new “Pop-Up Library,” each Saturday at Wy’east Community Church in downtown Odell.

The 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. pop-up library started March 2 and is open to anyone. Check out books, get a library card and enjoy crafts and board games.

Funds will also support a feasibility study by the library to look at a permanent branch in Odell, according to Bayer.

Feast of Words attendees can enjoy wine from Viento Wines, beer from Ferment Brewing Co, Slopeswell Cider, and savory appetizers and desserts from businesses around the county.

Mama Rae members are Rachel Moore-Beitler, Gary Regalbuto, Carrington Barrs and Ryan Kolberg.

Live auction items:

Solstice Cafe pizza party (with mobile pizza oven)

Two nights at Neskowin Beach House

Six-month subscriptions to Volcanic’s Beer Club

Weekly flower delivery from Heather’s Flower Farm

A Yakima Skyrise tent package (a tent that you set up on top of your car)

Weave Your Own Basket class (10 seats to sell)

Geology tour (12 seats to sell)

Two people, day-long white water rafting trips

Escape Room session (for eight people, but should sell to one person)

Glass fusing workshop for two people

