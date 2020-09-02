Ferment Brewing Co. announces its contribution to the international Black is Beautiful initiative that now includes more than 1,000 breweries across 20 countries. The Hood River brewery debuted its Black is Beautiful Imperial Coffee Stout in 16-ounce cans on Aug. 14.
Ferment Brewing Co.’s Imperial Coffee Stout is a rich and complex beer loaded with caramel notes and deep roasted malt with the added zing and brightness of a cold steep with Nossa Familia Coffee Mathilde’s French Roast (10 percent ABV).
“In this important time in history, it is our responsibility to stand up for equality, be actively anti-racist and help to continue this movement until true change is made,” said Dan Peterson, Ferment Brewing brewmaster. “We are grateful to be able to express our love and support for the Black Lives Matter cause through this beer.”
The Black is Beautiful initiative is a collaborative effort amongst the brewing community and its customers, in an attempt to bring awareness to the injustices that many people of color face daily, according to a press release. The idea was created by Marcus Baskerville, co-founder of Weathered Souls Brewing Co. in San Antonio, Texas, who created an original recipe then challenged other breweries to put their own twist on the beer and give proceeds to local organizations fighting injustice.
Ferment Brewing has committed to donating all proceeds of Black is Beautiful to the Urban League of Portland to support its efforts empowering African Americans and others to achieve equality.
