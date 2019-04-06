The Hood River Valley FFA Chapter will host its 11th annual steak feed and silent auction on Saturday, April 13 in the Community Building at the Hood River County Fairgrounds. Dinner and beer garden will begin at 6 p.m.
This is the second year the event will be held in the Community Building, noted a press release. Dinner includes grilled tri tip, baked potato, salad, bread and dessert. Tickets are $15. Bidding on auction items will begin at 6 p.m.; everyone is welcome to bid on items, with or without a dinner ticket, said the press release.
“The list of business and vendors that donate to this auction is long, and shows the great support the community has for the FFA members as they raise funds for the coming year,” said the press release. “The proceeds from this auction help to offset the costs of leadership camps, conventions, scholarships, and school farm operation.”
All are welcome to attend. Tickets can be purchased from any FFA member, from Hood River Valley High School, or by contacting FFA Advisers Don Schmidt, Nita Bozarth or Bryan Bozarth at the high school at 541-386-4500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.