Yesterday, Hood River County reported the fifth case of COVID-19 identified in a local resident.
According to the County Health Department, this case is an employee of Rosauers Supermarket in Hood River who was last at work on April 19.
Hood River County Health Department remains in close contact with the facility, infected person, and the identified contacts as the investigation continues.
This person is not associated with any other cases, has not been hospitalized and is self-isolating in their home. Hood River County Health Department is in the process of notifying close contacts of the infected person.
"Please be aware that you are no more likely to have contracted the virus while visiting Rosauers than if you have been anywhere else out and about in the community," said a press release.
"We will not be releasing any other Protected Health Information, including additional dates and times the person was working."
"There are unidentified and asymptomatic cases in our community," said the press release, "Please stay home, stay safe, and maintain social distancing. Do not go to work if you have any even mild cold or flu like symptoms. Stay home until your symptoms have been gone for at least seventy two hours without medication. More cases will undoubtedly be identified in the coming days as increased testing in our community continues."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.