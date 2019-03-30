55939915_2259174437511719_5647581097421176832_n.jpg

Jim’s Market, owned by Paco and Sylvia Magaña, was the only place to get gasoline in the upper valley.

 Photo submitted by Hood River County Sheriff's Office

Jim’s Market, a small market, deli and gas station two miles north of Parkdale, went up in flames around 11 p.m. last night. Dee Highway was closed until approximately 5 a.m. and a small house and trailer were lost, but no injuries were reported. The biggest potential hazards were the three gas pumps and three propane tanks kept on-site, said Parkdale Fire Department Chief Mike McCafferty, but all were undamaged. Parkdale Fire, West Side Fire, Wy’East Fire and Hood River Fire-EMS responded, along with the Hood River County Sheriff’s Department and Middle Fork Water District. The incident is under investigation. Jim’s Market, owned by Paco and Sylvia Magaña, was the only place to get gasoline in the upper valley. More info to come.

