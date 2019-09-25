Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) has terminated Regulated-Use Closure for lands within the Central Oregon District (COD) effective Sept. 16. Lands affected include private, county, and municipal ownership inside the Central Oregon District Protection Boundary, which includes Wasco and Hood River counties.
While campfires will be allowed with owner permission inside the district, Rob Pentzer, district forester for COD, said that “Conditions can change rapidly in the fall and a fire should never be left unattended. Be sure your fire is dead out before you leave.”
Fire season remains in effect for the Central Oregon District. Cool temperatures and typical fall weather have reduced fire danger in wildland fuels and the potential for large fire growth is diminished, according to ODF, but wind can quickly dry fuels — even following rain and changing weather — and fuel conditions can result in unexpected fire spread. ODF encourages caution for the remainder of the fire season. Open burning, including yard debris, remain prohibited; and fuel and weather conditions will continue to be monitored.
The fire danger is still moderate, but a transition to low will likely happen in the near future, according to West Side Fire.
The Industrial Fire Precaution Level for Wasco and Hood River counties is at Level 1, and the Northwest Area Trail System for ATVs is now open.
September is National Preparedness Month, and the Hood River County Sheriff’s Department has issued these tips on preparing for an emergency.
Emergency supplies
Build a Go-Kit by starting with a camping or travel box
Stock up 3 days to 3 weeks’ worth of food and emergency supplies
Use the Go-Kit checklist at bit.ly/2ttnXob
Have a Go-Kit in your car year-round
Communications
- Cellular networks can be a problem in a disaster, and text may be more reliable than calls
- Business point of sale systems are also reliant on cellular
- Have a backup communication plan that doesn’t rely on cell or internet
- Opt-in to Hood River County Citizen Alerts at www.HoodRiverSheriff.com/events/emergency-alerts
Family emergency plans
- Think about your family evacuation plans — an out of state contact you all call to check in, safe meeting places and how you would reconnect if separated
- Practice it — talk through as a family over dinner
Wildfire prevention and response
Level 2 — Set: Monitor the news reports
Level 3 — Go: An official notice from the sheriff’s office or fire agency to evacuate
- During a wildfire, there are three levels of evacuation:
- Know fire risks and respect fire restrictions, such as campfire bans
- Don’t hesitate to evacuate. Prepare to go early, then you’ll have more time to help your neighbors
Evacuation
- Think about where you’d go, and how you’d get there if roads are full or closed
- A trailer or motorhome is a great evacuation home base
- Animals and livestock smell fire long before you do; act early to get them into a smaller place, where you can more easily load them into trailers or crates later for evacuation
- Make an evacuation list of the top five things you’d take if you had to leave in 5 minutes
