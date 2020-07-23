Fire destroyed the Oak Grove church and home next door, Thursday morning on Country Club Road southwest of Hood River. Neighbors phoned 9-1-1 and firefighters arrived at 1:58 a.m. to find the church engulfed in flames. Fire had started in house at that point. The house was under renovation and the church structure long abandoned, and no one was inside, according to West Side Fire Lieut. Josh Beckner. Cascade Locks, Hood River, Wy’east, and Mosier fire firefighters responded along with West Side. No one was injured. Shawn Anderson of Oregon Fire Marshal’s office investigated and said the cause was undetermined. The home and church were both built around 1910. Julian Garcia of Hood River purchased the home and church property from Bill and Patricia Huff, who own the adjacent Oak Grove Store. Garcia said he plans to rebuild on the property. The fire sliced a power line running across Country Club, and firefighters put out small fires damaging foliage along the road, keeping it away from the nearby home.
Fire destroys Oak Grove church and home; no injuries
- Kirby Neumann-Rea
