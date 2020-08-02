A 125-acre wildfire on the northeast flanks of Fir Mountain in Hood River County started at about 10 p.m. Saturday night and is being fought on the ground and by air.
Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) is in command with local fire agencies including Wy’east Fire District, and ODF personnel coming from as far away as Fossil and John Day. Private firefighting contractors are also on the scene, and DNR helicopters were dispatched out of Dallesport Sunday morning and made several aerial drops on the fire. More aerial attacks are planned Sunday afternoon, according to ODF’s Christie Shaw
The flames are in trees and grassland near Fir Mountain and Huskey Roads, and no structures are believed threatened as of Sunday morning, according to Wy’east chief Greg Borton. The fire is the first large one this summer in Hood River County.
The cause of the fire is not yet known, according to Kyle Nairns of ODF, who said rising winds are a concerning factor in the apparent spread of the fire.
“Excited to get to work,” said firefighter Sam Taylor of The Dalles. “We feel for people around here and want to get it under control and keep it away from houses and people.”
Crews including those staging heavy equipment lined up Fir Mountain Road just east of Odell Sunday morning, and vehicle access to the areas north and east of the Pine Grove and Odell areas is restricted to local only because of the numbers of fire vehicles staging on the narrow, winding roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.