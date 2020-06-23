Fort Dalles Displays and the City of The Dalles will present the annual Fort Dalles Fourth Fireworks “Distance Display” Saturday, July 4 at 10 pm.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, no public gathering locations will be open to view the fireworks.
The following streets will be closed Saturday, July 4, from 5-11 p.m.: Union Street from Second to First streets, including Lewis and Clark Festival Park and the Union Street Boat Dock; Sorosis Park overlook; Riverfront Park; and Riverfront Trail from The Dalles Boat Basin to Union Street Boat dock.
To ensure the continued safety of the community, it is important that all social distancing guidelines from the Governor’s Executive Order for the State of Oregon and are followed for this event, organizers said in a press release.
Local law enforcement will have an increased presence during the holiday weekend.
The release stated, “While the normal large gathering locations for viewing will not be open this year, we encourage everyone to tune into KATU Channel 2 to watch the display safely from home. We are very grateful that due to our unique location, hard work by our FD4 committee, support from our fireworks vendor and incredible generosity from our sponsors, we do not have to cancel our show, and we get to share this amazing display with the State of Oregon."
The following sponsors helped make Fort Dalles Fourth possible: A Kidz Dental Zone, Columbia Gorge Affordable Homes, Hattenhauer Energy LLC., Timmons Law P.C., Holiday Inn Express The Dalles, Columbia Gorge Toyota, Cascade Square Merchants, First Interstate Bank, Optimist Printers, Kortge Wheat & Cattle Co. Westwind Frame & Gallery, and Smoke Wring BBQ, as well as donations from Bernert Barge Lines and Western Display Fireworks.
