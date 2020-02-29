The FISH Food Bank Garden is in need of items to assist with growing of nutritious vegetables for FISH Food Bank clients this summer.
Located behind the Spirit of Grace Church and FISH Food Bank at 1130 Tucker Road in Hood River, this garden is a combined project between the Oregon State University Extension Central Gorge Master Gardeners, Spirit of Grace Church and FISH Food Bank.
For the past eight years, the garden has annually grown one ton of fresh vegetables for distribution to FISH Food Bank clients. Through this effort, individuals and families in the Hood River community who face food insecurity are receiving locally grown produce in season.
The following new or used items are needed to aid in spring planting:
- Seventy-five to 100, 10-foot long, thumb sized bamboo stakes that will be used to identify what crops are planted and where.
- Twenty-five to 50 cedar shakes and shingles, 18- or 24-inches in length, will be used to protect young plants from the relentless west wind that the garden receives.
- Bed sheets in any size. These will be cut up and woven between steel posts to create a wind barrier for the garden.
Donations can be dropped off at the FISH Food Bank Garden Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; contact Tessa at fishgardenvc@gmail.com or leave her a message at 541-386-3993 with a day and time that you would be arriving so that someone can be there to greet you. Small items can be left at anytime in the donations box in front of the FISH Food Bank.
Donated items are requested to be delivered by or soon after April 1.
“OSU Extension Central Gorge Master Gardeners, Spirit of Grace Church and FISH Food Bank thank you for contributing any of these items to help the FISH Food Bank Garden to produce another ton of fresh vegetables to feed our community members who are in need of food,” said a FISH Food Bank press release.
