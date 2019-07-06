Meadows Summer Brew Fest returns on July 6
Meadows hosts its third annual Summer Brew Fest July 6, noon to 4 p.m. at Mt. Hood Meadows, Highway 35, south of Parkdale.
Enjoy locally crafted brews while taking in the views of Mount Hood.
Included are games for the kids, scenic chair rides, live music, hiking for the whole family and food for purchase.
Grateful Vineyard winery, restaurant open
Grateful Vineyard winery and restaurant, the newest McAlexander family enterprise, is open at the Mt. View Orchard location near Parkdale.
The 2,000-square-foot tasting room was constructed this spring not far from the orchard entrance on Trout Creek Ridge Road.
The tasting room and dining room serves pizza and other specialties made on site for lunch and dinner, along with Grateful’s 2018 Reisling, Pinot Gris, Rose and Pinot Noir, and the family’s estate Golden Row Cider and local beers.
pFriem hosts summer concert series
pFriem summer concerts, free and for all ages, continue July 12 with music by Boone Howard, at Waterfront Park, 650 Portway Ave., Hood River, adjacent to the brewery. Beer and food available for purchase. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the music goes from 7-9 p.m.
Three wineries release ‘Smoky Pinots’ July 13
Eagle Creek Fire of 2017 burned nearly 50,000 acres in the Gorge. Phelps Creek Vineyards, Mt. Hood Winery and Stave & Stone Winery are each donating $3 from every bottle of their new Smoky Pinot Noir to the Eagle Creek Restoration Fund.
On July 13, all three wineries will release each of their Smoky Pinot Noirs at their tasting rooms.
