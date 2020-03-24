On March 16, FISH Food Bank transitioned to new model of distribution, said Board Chair Marianne Durkan.
Volunteers are filling clients requests similar to a drive-in restaurant. Clients will drive in, be assigned a number and asked about food allergies and preferences. They will be given pre-filled bags of staples, based on family size, plus the usual dairy items, meats that are available. Volunteers will fill orders and return to the car.
“This transition went well, with 80 adults and 42 children served on our first days. Clients were understanding of changes we made to protect them, our staff and volunteers,” Durkan said.
Cascade Locks is operating on drive-through, and in Parkdale, orders will be taken at door of the site, Parkdale Community Church. The school pantry at Mid-Valley is closed.
