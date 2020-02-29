Stephanie Grutzmacher, Ph.D., assistant professor, Oregon State University, will present at the Tuesday, March 3 Food Security Coalition quarterly meeting from 2-4:30 p.m. at the Rockford Grange, 4262 Barrett Drive; RSVP at bit.ly/FSCmtg.
Grutzmacher will speak on “Experiences of Food Security Among Latinx Food Systems Workers.” Her work focuses on food security, nutrition literacy and the development and evaluation of family, school and community-based nutrition education programs for low-income populations, according to a press release.
“I’m going to focus on three things,” Grutzmacher said. “One, the fact that most participants told us that they don’t feel like they’re in need, which led some to think they should not use any food programs because other people need them more.
“Two, participants accepted their circumstances and felt proud of being persistent and hardy,” she said, “and three, participants didn’t usually use food programs — public or private — because they felt like the foods provided would be unsuitable for their families and because they felt that the resources were finite and should be left to others.”
Grutzmacher said participants will spend time discussing the meaning behind these findings for people who are trying to serve the population of farmworkers in the Gorge — what changes to food assistance programs would make people more inclined to use them, what messages are needed to reach out to this population more successfully, and what other strategies can be used to strengthen the community safety net for this population, she said.
Food Security Coalition’s primary goals are to reduce hunger and strengthen the local food system in the Columbia River Gorge, according to a Gorge Grown Food Network press release. “The coalition is a diverse set of stakeholders working to advance a common agenda: More healthy local food for all,” continued the press release.
For more information about this event, email Jordan@gorgegrown.com.
For more information about the Food Security Coalition, visit gorgegrown.com/foodsecurity.
