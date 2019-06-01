Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital will hold a free oral, head and neck cancer screening on Tuesday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the hospital lobby (annex), located at 810 12th St.
Worldwide, over 550,000 new cases of oral head and neck cancer are diagnosed each year and are two times more common among men than women, said a Providence press release.
Head and neck cancers are the sixth most common form of cancer in the world, the release continued, with people over age 40 at higher risk. Head and neck cancers are also diagnosed more often among people over age 50.
“Screenings are simple and take only a few minutes,” said the press release.
“Our providers will visually examine your head, neck, face and mouth. Exams will be performed from Hood River and Providence Head and Neck Cancer Clinic,” continued the release.
To register or for more information, contact the Providence Resource Line at Providence.org/classes or 503-574-6595.
To learn more about the Providence Head and Neck Cancer Program, visit ProvidenceOregon.org/HNcancer.
