It’s free to fish, crab or clam in Oregon on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17-18.
During these two days, no fishing licenses or tags — including a Combined Angling Tag or Columbia River Basin Endorsement — are required to fish, crab or clam anywhere in Oregon for both residents and non-residents.
Although no licenses or tags are required, all other fishing regulations apply including closures, bag limits and size restrictions.
Visit myodfw.com/recreation-report/fishing-report/columbia-zone for current regulations and restrictions.
