The Highway 30/35 entryway to town has a new place to fuel up — for cyclists and anyone else.
Freerider Café opened Aug. 15 between Windance and Mother’s Market on Button Bridge Road.
Owner Shawn Singhurst serves coffee drinks featuring his own coffee, Italian sodas and assorted lemonade drinks. He is building a menu of food items, including pulled pork.
“I chose the name because of the mountain biking culture,” said Singhurst, who roasts his own coffee, doing business as Post Canyon Roasters — named for one of his favorite places to play.
“Freerider is the downhill, more aggressive riding, and I also chose Post Canyon because of the riding I enjoy out there.”
In honor of the freeriding trail culture, the roasters’ logo features twin tools: A shovel and Pulaski.
“It’s about building and maintaining trails, something I try to do as much as I can,” Singhurst said.
For his roasting, he and his wife, Venus Allison, built a commercial kitchen in their home.
Prior to his new enterprise, Singhurst worked for a car dealership in The Dalles.
“We live in The Dalles, but we do everything in Hood River. We eat and play here. I consider Hood River my hometown,” he said.
Freerider features several places to sit outside, and inside are several tables and a window counter made of fir Singhurst milled and finished himself.
Freerider Café is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, with winter hours to start later on.
