Freezing rain and ice are in the forecast tonight for the city of Hood River and the Upper Valley tonight.
An Ice Storm Warning for the Upper Valley, including the cities of Parkdale and Odell, is in effect from 7 p.m. tonight through 10 a.m. on Thursday. Significant ice accumulation is expected, and power outages and tree damage are likely, according to the National Weather Service. Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, the National Weather Service advises that you keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of emergency. Residents should prepare for possible power outages.
In the Central Columbia Gorge region, which includes the City of Hood River, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. this evening until 7 a.m. tomorrow morning. Up to an inch of snow and a quarter inch of ice are expected to accumulate, causing travel difficulties. Travelers should be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities.
The National Weather Service predicts that ice will be a concern on I-84 tomorrow; visit
Cascade Locks and lower-elevation areas of the western Columbia Gorge are in for heavy rain Thursday and Friday nights that may lead to flooding of creeks and rivers, and the south Washington and North Oregon Cascade foothills are a major concern, said the Weather Service in an official release. A flood watch is in effect for the Northern Cascade Foothills, South Willamette Valley, and the western Columbia River Gorge.
River flooding is expected to be minor, but landslides and debris flows are possible, according to the Weather Service.
Visit weather.gov for the most current weather forecast information.
