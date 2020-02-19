Hood River Distillers, the largest and oldest importer, distiller and marketer of distilled spirits in the Northwest, last week announced the newest addition to its Oregon-made spirits portfolio — Old Delicious Double Bourbon Barreled Apple Brandy.
Old Delicious Double Bourbon Barreled Apple Brandy begins its journey as Pacific Northwest apples which are crushed, fermented and distilled according to old-world methods at Clear Creek Distillery — the pure fruit mash is distilled in Clear Creek’s German-made pot stills.
The Apple Brandy is then poured into a freshly drained Kentucky Straight Bourbon barrel and rests for a full year before being poured into another freshly drained Kentucky straight bourbon barrel for a final year.
Old Delicious is available at the downtown tasting room, 304 Oak St., where the vault space from the former bank building has been transformed into a small museum with artifacts and a video about the brewery’s original fruit brandy production.
Using the apples that were going to waste as excess production from the valley’s abundant harvests, Hood River Distillers launched “Old Delicious” as one of its first brands after the company began.
“Old Delicious is a celebration of the long history of the two oldest operating distilleries in the State of Oregon, the two have come together and are bringing the bourbon market into the world of brandy,” said Joe O’Sullivan, Head Distiller at Clear Creek Distillery. “This drink unifies the pre-prohibition American drink, which was cider and rum, with the American drink of today, bourbon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.