The First Technology Challenge robotics Mid-Columbia League play tournament was held Jan. 18. HRVHS will host the FTC Super Qualifier on Feb. 8 for 25 teams from Oregon to qualify for 12 slots at state.
The following Mid-Columbia League teams advanced to Super Qualifiers for a chance to qualify for State:
Winning Alliance Captain — Steelhead, HRVHS
Winning Alliance First team — Glasses 1/2 Full, HRVHS
Inspire No. 1 — Steelhead, HRVHS
Inspire No. 2 — Octo-PI, Gorge Maker Space
Inspire No. 3 — MIG, HRVHS
Finalist Alliance Captain — Mocha, HRVHS
Finalist Alliance First team — Thomas Gang, HRVHS
Think Award — MIG HRVHS
Connect Award — Octo-PI, Gorge Maker Space
Innovate Award — Java, HRVHS
Design Award — Glasses 1/2 Full, HRVHS
Motivate Award — Cog-Nation, South Wasco
