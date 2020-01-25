The First Technology Challenge robotics Mid-Columbia League play tournament was held Jan. 18. HRVHS will host the FTC Super Qualifier on Feb. 8 for 25 teams from Oregon to qualify for 12 slots at state.

The following Mid-Columbia League teams advanced to Super Qualifiers for a chance to qualify for State:

Winning Alliance Captain —  Steelhead, HRVHS

Winning Alliance First team —  Glasses 1/2 Full,  HRVHS

Inspire No. 1 —  Steelhead, HRVHS

Inspire No. 2 — Octo-PI,  Gorge Maker Space

Inspire No. 3 — MIG,  HRVHS

Finalist Alliance Captain —  Mocha,  HRVHS

Finalist Alliance First team —  Thomas Gang,  HRVHS

Think Award —  MIG HRVHS

Connect Award —  Octo-PI, Gorge Maker Space

Innovate Award — Java, HRVHS

Design Award — Glasses 1/2 Full, HRVHS

Motivate Award —  Cog-Nation, South Wasco

